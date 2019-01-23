BHEL bags order for emission control equipment for 660-MW power unit in Maharashtra

State-run engineering firm Wednesday said it has bagged an order from State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco) for its ongoing 660-megawatt coal-based supercritical thermal power project at the Thermal Power Station (Unit VI).

The project is being executed by on the engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) basis at Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Mahagenco has awarded the additional order to for installation of emission control equipment, changes in various equipment and subsystems due to change in coal, and modification in CHP or AHP, among others.

With this, the revised order value for the Thermal Power Station Unit VI project is now around Rs 3,750 crore.

The initial order was won by BHEL against stiff international competitive bidding (ICB), it said.

BHEL has, so far, secured orders to provide 34 sets of the for sulphur oxide (SOx) control and 13 sets of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for nitrogen oxide (NOx) control.

On the NOx control front, the company possesses in-house capabilities to supply the technology for reducing NOx levels through efficient low NOx as well as suitable modifications in Boilers. In addition, BHEL is supplying state-of-the-art SCRs for higher reduction in NOx emission and has with NANO Co. Ltd., Republic of Korea, for SCR Catalysts in coal fired power plants.

