ICMR develops affordable quick test kits for diagnosing genetic bleeding disorders

The (ICMR) has developed a cost-effective and rapid point-of-care test kit for diagnosing genetic such as A and disease (VWD).

Diagnostics which are currently available require special equipment and are expensive.

"Both A and VWD are under diagnosed in our country. There are only handful of comprehensive diagnostic centres for disorders," an at ICMR said.

"Lack of awareness and diagnostic facilities, high cost of tests are some of the factors for under-diagnosis of in our country," he said.

According to the ICMR, the kit is the world's first point-of-care test for specific diagnosis of any and costs less than Rs 50 in comparison to existing conventional test that cost around Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000.

The newly developed kit would help in diagnosis within 30 minutes of sample collection. Also, this will be available at any level of health care system including primary health care centres (PHCs) since it does not require any special expertise or infrastructure.

Worldwide, incidence of A is 1 per 10,000 male births and that of VWD is around 1 per cent of the general population.

"In India, there is no epidemiological data. We may have roughly 80,000-1,00,000 cases in our country, but the total number registered with Haemophilia Federation (HFI) is only around 19,000," the said.

Patients with A or VWD can have life threatening spontaneous or post-traumatic bleeding like brain haemorrhage and gastrointestinal bleeding. In emergency medical setting, it is important to have a quick diagnosis of bleeding disorders for treatment.

This rapid test kit can be used for the diagnosis of cases/ post-partum haemorrhage (PPH), gynecological complications among others.

