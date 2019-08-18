No talks with Pak till it stops aiding, abetting terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Asserting that dialogue with Pakistan is not possible till it stops aiding and abetting terrorism, Union Defence Minister said on Sunday that if talks are held with Pakistan they will be only on (PoK).

Singh was addressing a public rally ahead of flagging off the BJP's Jan Ashirwad rally for the Haryana assembly polls.

"If talks take place (with Pakistan), it will be on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and not on any other issue," he said.

"If at all there have to be any talks with Pakistan they will only happen when it stops aiding and abetting terrorism," he said while noting that people in Pakistan want a dialogue between India and Pakistan.

On what issue should we have talks and why, the defence minister asked.

On the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, he said the step had weakened the neighbouring country and has become a cause of concern for them.

"Now it (Pak) is knocking every door and approaching various countries seeking help for saving them. What crime have we committed. Why are we being threatened. However, the world's most powerful country America has snubbed Pakistan and asked it to go back and initiate a dialogue with India," he said.

He said Pakistan wants to destabilise and weaken India through terrorism.

"At times Pakistan wants to break our country by using terrorism.But our 56-inch chest PM has shown to the country how to take decisions. After the Pulwama attack our Air Force carried out Balakot strike," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained in denial on Balakot strike, had recently said that India was planning a bigger strike than Balakot which means he has admitted that the Balakot air strike took place, the defence minister said.