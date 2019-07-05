If weather is bad, airlines should factor in alternative destination during flight planning: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said that in cases of adverse weather or airport limitation, airlines should factor in the alternative destination during the flight planning stage itself.

The DGCA in a circular said that in the past there have been a number of incidents, either during adverse weather conditions or due to aerodrome limitations, wherein the operating crew have declared 'mayday fuel' for seeking priority in landing.

In a few cases after landing, the fuel available was less than the planned final reserve, it said.

Investigation of these incidents have revealed deficiencies in fuel planning, crew decision-making and support provided by the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the regulator said.

Therefore, it said, "During adverse weather conditions or aerodrome limitations conditions, second destination alternate should also be factored during the flight planning stage.

