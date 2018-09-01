New trilogy in mythology-fiction, 'The Kalki Chronicles'

The first book of a new mythology-fiction trilogy unveils the greatest legend of Kalki, the tenth of Lord

"The Sage's Secret" is the debut work of and his trilogy titled "The Chronicles" sees 20-year-old at the centre of a plan conceived by Lord in the Dwapara Yug.

Through his strange dreams and visions, as uncovers the secrets of Lord Krishna, he also slowly comes to realise his true purpose and identity.

From a plan conceived in the Dwapara Yuga to its revelation in the year 2025 in the Kali Yuga, "The Sage's Secret" is about a perilous and ruthless mission that rests on the shoulders of

In the year 2025, starts dreaming of But these visions that keep flashing through his mind are far from an ordinary fantasy - they are vivid episodes from the god's life. Through these scenes, as Krishna's mystifying schemes are revealed, Anirudh slowly comes to terms with his real identity.

He is the last of Vishnu, sent to restore the balance between good and evil. But an ancient and powerful nemesis, burning with the fire of revenge, has already started assembling a clan of mighty sorcerers to finally be rid of the protector god and unleash depravity on earth.

Will Anirudh realise his potential before it's too late? Or will the enemy destroy everything in their wake before the finally manifests? This book, published by India, answers these questions.

Abhinav, a Mumbai-based software developer, says the idea of had intrigued him since he heard it the first time during his school days.

"Around six years ago, I started toying with the idea, 'What if Kalki were to exist in our world? What were to happen if the last avatar has already taken birth?' That's how the storyline for 'The Kalki Chronicles' developed. The trilogy gave me an opportunity to expand the plotline, a setting that spans eons, from the era of Mahabharata to the year 2025," he says.

