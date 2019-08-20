Modi speaks to UK PM, flags violence against Indians on I-Day in London

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson during which he raised the issue of violence against members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Independence Day outside the Indian mission in London.
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi drew Johnson's attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.
"In this context he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India," the statement read.
Prime Minister Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors, the statement said.
