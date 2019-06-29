India-assisted IT-biotech park inaugurated in Cote d'Ivoire

The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park in Cote d'Ivoire, a dedicated free trade zone built with India's assistance to build development capacities, has been inaugurated.

The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India and Cote d'Ivoire Vice President Daniel Kablan Duccan at a ceremony in Grand-Bassam, Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in statement.

MGIT-BP is a dedicated Free Trade Zone (FTZ) for IT and Biotechnology, it said.

"It may be noted that Prime Minister Modi has made Africa a priority for our foreign policy. PM has outlined 10 principles of our engagement with Africa in July 2018 in Kampala," the statement said.

The inauguration of the project is an important milestone in 150th anniversary celebration of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it said.

The ceremony showcases the commitment of government to expedite projects under the 100 days plan, it added.

The MGIT-BP is being built with India's assistance through EXIM Bank Lines of Credit of USD 20 million.

The MGIT-BP project consists of two parts firstly, architectural concept and design for the buildings of FTZ and construction of main building to host IT enterprises.

Secondly, supply and commissioning of equipment which included, Computer Assembly Plant, VSAT with Satellite Earth Station, Networking Lab, Human DNA Lab, Data Storage Area Network, an Audio-Visual Lab and a power generator, the MEA said.

The MGIT-BP is expected to further consolidate the two country's cooperation and bilateral relations especially in context of transfer of technology and sharing of development experience to build capacities of partner countries in Africa, to face challenges of knowledge economy in 21st century, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)