India 'B' win U-19 Quadrangular title

under-19 'B' outclassed under-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the quadrangular ODI tournament here Monday.

Electing to bat, 'B' made 232 for 9 in 50 overs and dismissed the 'A' team for 160 in 38.3 overs to emerge deserving winners.

Skipper (70, 74 balls, 4X4, 2X6), (67, 88 balls, 4X1) and left-arm medium-pacer Sushant Mishra, who took a four-wicket haul, shone for India 'B'.

went for a duck in the third over, nicking one to 'keeper Dhruv Chand Jurel off Akash Singh, leaving India 'B' at 5 for 1.

Varun Lavande (7) fell in the 10th over before opener Tilak Varma (38, 54 balls, 3X4) and Chandrol began the repair work.

Lavande fell to Kartik Tyagi (3 for 33) after adding 43 runs with the

Chandrol and Rizvi were involved in a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India 'B' worked its way back into the match.

The dismissals of Chandrol (at 170) and Rizvi (at 199) enabled India 'A' fight back.

India 'B' was restricted to 232 as the last six wickets fell in the space of 33 runs.

In reply, India 'A' lost wickets at regular intervals as dealt early blows and was in danger of losing by a huge margin, tottering at 97 for 7 at one stage.

Only showed some resistance, making 42 from 60 balls (2X4, 2X6) before he was the last man dismissed by leggie Prayas

In the third-place match, under-19 crushed by 55 runs thanks to Matthew Montgomery's knock of 73 and Kgaudise Molefe's four-wicket haul.

Brief scores: Final: India under-19 'B' 232 for 9 in 50 overs ( 70, 67, Kartik Tyagi 3 for 33) beat India under-19 'A' 160 all out in 38.3 overs (Shubhang Hegde 42, Shashwat Rawat 27, Yashasvi Jaiswal 27, Sushasnt Mishra 4 for 41, 3 for 25). MoM:

3rd place match: under-19 231 for 8 in 50 overs ( 73, 44, Thamsanga Kumalo 30) beat 176 all out in 45 overs ( 70 not out, Kgaudise Molefe 4 for 31, Parsons 2 for 30). MoM:

