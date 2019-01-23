India bowl out NZ for 157 in first ODI

bowled with clinical precision to bundle out for a paltry 157 in the first One-day International here Wednesday.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler for India, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

top-scored for the hosts with 64 off 81 balls at the McLean Park.

Opting to bat, the New Zealanders were off to an inauspicious start, losing both openers and within the first five overs with just 18 runs on the board.

Shami was the successful bowler on both occasions as he went through Munro with an indipper from round the wicket, moments after he forced Guptill to play one, which moved in on landing, onto his stumps.

By sending back Guptill in his 56th match, the 28-year-old Shami became the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in ODIs.

Entering the series after a hugely successful 2018, looked good in his 41-ball 24, but he was brilliantly caught and bowled by Chahal, who lured the batsman to dance down the pitch a tad too early with his change of pace.

Till Taylor was there alongside Williamson, things looked good for New Zealand, as the duo played a few delightful shots, especially the whose trademark backfoot punch through the covers stood out.

was dismissed in similar fashion, with leg-spinner Chahal being the bowler.

and came, swung their willows for a six and a couple of boundaries, got out to Jadhav and Shami respectively as stuttered at 133 for six in the 30th over.

By that time, Williamson too have had enough, and got out while trying to hoick Yadav over long-on.

