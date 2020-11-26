India can beat China at low-cost manufacturing: Maruti Suzuki chairman

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 1st quarterly consolidated loss in 17 yrs at Rs 268 cr
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti Suzuki Q1FY21 preview: Brokerages see net loss of up to Rs 750 crore
Maruti Suzuki shares rise 2% on 17% YoY jump in August sales
-
India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday.
Bhargava also said the government should focus on increasing the competitiveness of the Indian industry.
"India has the capability to become a lower cost country than China if the industry and the government work together," Bhargava said.
He was sharing his views on making Indian manufacturing globally competitive at an online event organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA).
Bhargava said the only objective of government policies should be to increase the competitiveness of Indian industry so that it can make things at the lowest cost along with the best quality in the world.
"The more the industry can sell, the more jobs will be created in the economy," he noted.
Bhargava pointed out that creating jobs across sectors was important for the overall growth of the economy.
He, however, criticised states which have reserved jobs in manufacturing for locals.
"It is an anti-competitive step," Bhargava said.
He also said MSMEs have to be as globally competitive as the large companies because the entire supply chain determines the overall competitiveness.
Bhargava also noted that the industry cannot be competitive unless the promoters and managers treated workers as partners.
He pointed out that MSI owed its success to explaining to its workers that they will prosper if the company grew and backing that with policies and actions that delivered income and career growth to employees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU