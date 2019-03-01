India close to 100pc household electrification, 19K families left in Chhattisgarh

has moved closer to achieving 100 per cent household electrification under the Rs 16,320 crore as only 19,836 families in are left due to naxal issues.

According to the Saubhagya portal, as many as 2,53,00,582 households were targetted to be energised under the scheme. Of this 2,52,80,746 families have been provided power connection so far, translating into 99.92 per cent electrification in the country.

An said, "The is working on to electrify these 19,836 families in The tall order of energising all households in the country by March 31, 2019 under will be achieved."



Now has 21,34,69,437 crore electrified families across the country.

Earlier this week, R K Singh had said during a state power ministers conference that the work under the is affected due to naxal or left wing extremism as they dont want which can connect people to outer world.

Till recently, few thousand houses were also left out to be electrified in Now has achieved 100 per cent household electrification. is the only state which is left to achieve the feat. But it is moving closer to the goal with 99.65 per cent household electrification in the statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) was launched in September 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)