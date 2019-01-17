JUST IN
India condemns terror attack at Kenya hotel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Thursday strongly condemned the deadly terror attack at a luxury hotel complex in Kenya's Nairobi, where 21 people were killed.

According to reports, at least two blasts and gunfire were heard at the compound which houses the Dusit hotel and some offices.

"India strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Dusit D2 Hotel and offices complex in Nairobi on January 15 which caused loss of innocent lives. We stand in solidarity with Kenya at this juncture," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India wished early recovery of the people injured in the attack, the ministry said.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Kenya and wish early recovery to the injured," it added.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 15:21 IST

