Rahul says India is world 'rape capital', blames Modi's silence for malaise

Citing the increasing number of in the country, Congress leader on Saturday said the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the 'rape capital' of the world.

Winding up a three-day tour of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress MP also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his (Modi's) entire political career was based on hatred and division and violence.

"The girls, sisters and mothers must be shocked when they read newspapers that every day a girl is raped or killed...

The international community today ridicules India. India is known as the rape capital of the world," Gandhi said.

In an apparent reference to the rape case against UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, he alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to react when the victim's car was hit by a truck.

"UP BJP MLA is involved in rape and PM hasn't said a word.

Her car is hit by a truck and PM doesn't say a word...

Foreign nations are asking this question why the nation can't take care of its daughters," Gandhi said.

Directly attacking the Prime Minister, Gandhi said Modi represents the worst aspects of the country.

"We have a PM who believes in the ideology of hatred and violence. His entire political career is based on hatred and division and violence.

He divides religions communities and languages, he insults culture. He doesn't understand economics.

Our people live in fear and discomfort," Gandhi said and urged the people of the country not to "underestimate" their (peoples) strength to change the narrative of the nation.

The Wayanad MP had earlier in the day attacked the BJP led government for the alleged rise in violence across the country, particularly against women.

"You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, atrocities against women. Every day we read about a girl getting raped and molested. Violence against minority communities and dalits is also increasing," Gandhi said at the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) convention here.

Gandhi's remarks comes a day after Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people.

The country's biggest strength, which used to be its economy, was now its biggest weakness, Gandhi said adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a concept of taking the country forward.

Gandhi visited various places during his three day tour, including the house of Shehala Sherin, who died of a snake bite last month.