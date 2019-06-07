India seeks ICC approval for Dhoni's Army insignia gloves, world body deliberates

Dhoni will continue sporting the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol, (CoA) Rai asserted Friday amid evaluating a request seeking permission for it.

During India's opening game against in Southampton, Dhoni's green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

"The had already sent a formal request to for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know," Rai told over phone.

"And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," he added.

His statement comes after "requested the BCCI" to ask Dhoni to remove the sign from the gloves, citing rules which forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."



It is learnt that following the BCCI's request, the ICC's Operations team will discuss the matter with the World Cup's Event Technical committee, both headed by

The will be required to prove that the dagger insignia is not military symbolism and if the is convinced, Dhoni would be allowed to continue sporting it.

Dhoni is an Honorary in the of the and dagger is part of their emblem.

The CoA chief's defence is based on the fact that the para-regimental dagger logo has word 'Balidan' (sacrifice) inscribed on it, which is not the case with the logo sported by Dhoni.

The argument, however, may not cut much ice with the ICC if it strictly goes by rules.

The CoA's intervention comes after of the ICC's objections.

When asked how would respond in case the ICC insists on the removal of the sign and sanctions Dhoni for defiance, Rai said, "I think there has been a request to get it removed and not an instruction.

"As far as we are concerned, the BCCI (Rahul Johri) will be reaching there before the game and will be speaking to the senior ICC officials.

