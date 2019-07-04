India to decide on Huawei's participation in 5G trial based on security and economic interests

The government will take a call on whether to allow participation of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the 5G trials based on the country's economic and security interests, according to sources.

They said the government has sought opinion of ministries concerned and a number of them including Ministry of External Affairs have put across their views on the matter.

The US has banned Huawei over security concerns and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.

India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese telecom equipment maker to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.

A decision on whether to allow Huawei to participate in the 5G trials will be guided by India's economic and security interests, the sources said.

Huawei has teamed up with Vodafone Idea to conduct 5G trials in India.

The company has urged India to make an "informed and independent decision" on permitting its 5G trials in the country.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said Indian entities that will supply US-origin technology components to Chinese telecom major Huawei may face penal action under American regulations.

Last month, he had said India has its security issues over allowing Huawei to participate in the upcoming 5G trials.

