Indian-American activist who yelled at Jeff Bezos arrested

Indian-American activist Priya Sawhney, who interrupted Founder and Jeff Bezos' on-stage talk, has been arrested on trespassing and burglary charges, according to

Sawhney, 30, rushed on stage during Amazon's "re:MARS" event here on Thursday and asked to do something about "chicken farms".

Sawhney evaded event security, as well as some of Bezos' personal detail, which costs a reported USD 1.6 million per year, the reported.

"You are the world's richest man. You're the of and you can help the animals," shouted Sawhney, asking to stop the abuses of animals in farms, the report said.

The security guards quickly surrounded her and took her away.

and Jenny Freshwater, another on stage at the time, sat calmly as the woman was removed.

A in says a activist can be freed from jail without bail pending her next court date on felony charges for approaching Bezos, the world's richest man, on a conference stage, according to a media report.

Sawhney is due again in 15 on false identification and burglary charges. In Nevada, burglary relates to entering a building with intent to commit a felony, the report said.

Sawhney is of Everywhere (DXE), an international of activists founded in 2013 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Everywhere group said it was protesting against what it claims is poor treatment of chickens at a farm in Petaluma Poultry, a farm that supplies chicken and to Amazon and others.

"Animal abuse is the crime here, not animal rescue," Ms Sawhney said in a press release published quickly after the incident.

"It's time Amazon and take a stand for transparency, rather than actively suppressing the truth.

