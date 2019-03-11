Indian billionaires fly into Phu Quoc island for the "Wedding of the Century"

/ -- One of Vietnam's most idyllic islands hosted a week-long party for a billionaire couple from who invited no less than 700 guests to join them at the five-star JW resort from March 3-10.

Located in the Gulf of Thailand, and known throughout the world for its unspoiled beaches, was considered the ideal destination for dream

The groom, -- the son of the of Embassy National Bank, an Atlanta-based -- and his bride -- of The Outhouse, a luxury jewellery brand -- certainly spared no expense with a extravagant week-long party. This was truly 'the of the Century'.

Two charter flights flew to from with 700 wedding guests on board. The entire entourage, along with a troupe of models and performing artists from Italy, Thailand, India, Russia, made their way to the award-winning JW which boasts 234 spacious and beautifully appointed rooms, suites, villas, on the southernmost tip of this tropical island. Guests were spellbound by white sandy beaches, heavenly sea views and romantic sunsets.

Destination wedding specialists from worked together to pull out all the stops for the couple with a veritable extravaganza of entertaining events with a different theme and dress code for each day. The guests dressed in pink from head to toe one day and in ethnic costumes another and there were different activities, such as lantern making, and viewing marine life, on offer for guests. Naturally, the most eye-catching event was the main wedding ceremony, held on March 9th. Guests described it as "something out of a fairytale" when the stunning bride floated across the gentle waves in a boat adorned with pink and white flowers to arrive on shore and tied the knot with the handsome groom.

Considered to be a 'masterpiece of resort design', JW was conceptualised by the renowned with investment from Sun Group, Vietnam's developer of luxury resorts and tourism-related infrastructures. The resort, much admired for its and stunning location, was listed as one of the Top 50 Best Resorts in the world by Conde Nast Traveller.

