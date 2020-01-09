Indian domestic passenger traffic hits 11.3% growth in November: IATA

-
ALSO READ
India's air traffic growth slows down in 2019, was 1.6% in Sept: IATA
Moderate slowdown in global passenger demand growth in October: IATA
India's domestic air passenger traffic rises by 7.9% in June: IATA
AAI inks deal with IATA to train 500 employees on air transport system
Surging aircraft deliveries will keep airfares under pressure in 2020: IATA
-
Reaching double digits for the first time since January 2019, domestic passenger traffic growth in India jumped to 11.3 per cent in November as compared to the corresponding month of 2018, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.
"However, economic growth (in India) in the third quarter was the weakest in around six years amid a broad-based slowdown that is affecting many sectors of the economy. This will present a more challenging environment for the industry going forward," said a statement issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU