Indian juniors claim five gold medals at Eurasian Athletics Championships

Indian athletes Thursday won five gold and three silver medals at Championships held in Almaty,

The U-20 national teams from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and competed in the two-day meet that concluded Thursday.

On day one on Wednesday, Gurvinder Singh clocked 10.42 seconds in the boys' 100m to claim the gold while Vikrant Panchal took the top spot in the boys' 400m with a time of 47.90 seconds.

In the girls' 400m final, won the gold medal with a time of 54.73 seconds.

On Thursday, Sreekiran bagged the boys' 800m gold with a time of 1:54.62 while added the fifth gold medal to India's tally, finishing on top in the boys' javelin throw by clearing a distance of 74.55m.

The Indian team comprising Abdul Razak, Priscilla Daniel, Florence Barla, Vikrant Panchal also bagged the 4x400m mixed relay gold with a time of 3:30.58s.

The three silver medals were won by (boys' 400m), (girls' 800m) and Sahil Silwal (boys' javelin throw silver).

