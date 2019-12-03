Indian Navy forced Chinese ship back over illegal entry in Andaman Sea

-
The Indian Navy forced China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) ship to return after it entered India's exclusive economic zone in the Andaman Sea in September, officials said on Tuesday.
Asked about the incident during a press conference, Navy chief Admiral Karambir
Singh said anyone operating in "our region, will have to notify the Indian Navy".
The officials said the Chinese Navy's research ship was forced to leave the area as it had not sought permission to come there.
