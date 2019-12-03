JUST IN
SC to hear petition seeking greater autonomy for poll panel after 4 weeks
I-T dept serves notice to Congress for 'hawala funds' worth Rs 170 cr

The IT department seeks Congress' explanation for receiving the funds from a company as part of its tax evasion probe.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Karad: Congress supporters celebrate outside Prithviraj Chavan's residence after he won Karad (South) constituency in the Maharashtra assembly polls, in Karad, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to the Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a company as part of its tax evasion probe in a mega Rs 3,300 crore hawala racket case, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the notice has been issued to the party here to take the probe forward in a case that was unearthed last month after multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector.

 
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 12:50 IST

