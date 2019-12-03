I-T dept serves notice to Congress for 'hawala funds' worth Rs 170 cr

-
ALSO READ
Tax evasion: I-T makes highest cash seizure of Rs 9.55 cr in Pune
Evasion of tax up to Rs 25 lakh won't be prosecuted in court: CBDT
Direct Tax Code 2.0: Task force for big relief to individual taxpayers
Rs 180 cr undisclosed income detected in I-T raids on Pune-based firm
In pictures: July 24 celebrated as annual Income Tax Day from this year
-
The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to the Congress seeking an explanation over the party allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 170 crore from a company as part of its tax evasion probe in a mega Rs 3,300 crore hawala racket case, officials said on Tuesday.
They said the notice has been issued to the party here to take the probe forward in a case that was unearthed last month after multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with links to "leading corporate houses" in the infrastructure sector.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU