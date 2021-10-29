Indian Navy's 7th P1135.6 class frigate launched at Kaliningrad in Russia

The seventh frigate of P1135.6 class for the was launched at Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad on Thursday in the presence of Indian Ambassador to D Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Defence Ministry said



During the launching ceremony, the ship was formally named as "Tushil", which means protector shield in Sanskrit, the ministry's statement noted.

The Indian and Russian governments had in October 2016 signed an agreement to construct four additional P1135.6 class ships -- two each in and India.

These ships feature "stealth technology" in terms of low radar and under water noise signatures, the ministry stated.

"These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface to surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare system along with Russian surface to air missiles and gun mounts," the ministry mentioned.

Senior officials of the Russian government and the were present at Thursday's launching event, it said.

