International cooperation key to deal with ransomware ecosystem: US

-
ALSO READ
Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate
Paying fortifies ransomware gangs but scant support for bans from US govt
Scale, details of Kaseya ransomware attack affecting 17 countries emerge
Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, says US firm's CEO
Ireland's health department under ransomware attack similar to that on HSE
-
International cooperation is key to deal with the challenge of ransomware, a top US official said on Wednesday as he described countries like India, Australia, the UK and Germany as central and indispensable to organising a global meet of 30 nations on the issue.
"We view international cooperation as foundational to our collective ability to deal with the ransomware ecosystem, to hold criminals and the states that harbor them accountable, and to reduce the threat to our citizens in each of our countries," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in his address to the White House Facilitated Counter Ransomware Initiative meeting.
Being held virtually, the two-day meeting that kicked off Wednesday is being attended by participants from as many as 30 countries.
According to experts, ransomware is one of the key cybersecurity threats of 2021.
"Our governments may have different approaches with respect to the tools we believe are best to counter ransomware everything from how to secure our networks, to leverage diplomatic tools, and even the most effective ways to counter illicit finance," Sullivan said.
"But your participation underscores that our governments are very much like-minded in one important respect: we recognise the urgency of the ransomware threat, the need to protect our citizens and businesses from it, and the criticality of international cooperation to counter it, he said.
"Many of your governments have been central, indispensable to organising this meeting, including in leading the panels under which will carry out work over the coming days. I want to thank India, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany in particular for organising those panels, Sullivan said.
Ransomware incidents, he said, have disrupted critical services and businesses worldwide from schools to banks to government offices to emergency services to hospitals, to energy companies, to transportation and food companies all of these have been affected.
"And we have seen from these incidents that organisations of all sizes are targets, regardless of where they are located from the largest companies to small businesses that are just trying to support a family or small community, he said, adding that President Joe Biden has prioritised countering this threat.
US Government agencies, he said, are pursuing an integrated effort to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU