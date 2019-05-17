Indian Navy successfully test-fires MRSAM missile

The has successfully test-fired a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), achieving a significant milestone to enhance its anti-air warfare capability, the defence ministry said Friday.

The test-firing of the missile was undertaken on the western seaboard by Indian naval ships Kochi and Chennai.

"The achieved a significant milestone in enhancing its anti air warfare capability with the maiden cooperative engagement firing of the MRSAM," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The test-firing of the missile was carried out jointly by the Indian Navy, and Development Organisation (DRDO) and

The DRDO has jointly developed the missile in collaboration with The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

"These surface to air are fitted onboard the Kolkata class destroyers and would also be fitted on all future major warships of the Indian Navy," the ministry said.

"With the successful proving of this cooperative mode of engagement, the has become a part of a select group of Navies that have this niche capability," it added.

The ministry said the will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the Indian Navy.

