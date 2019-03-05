Judicial panel prejudiced, says Apollo Hospitals

The Tuesday alleged in the that the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, probing the death of late Jayalalithaa, was prejudiced against it.

Resuming submissions before a bench comprising Justice R Subbiah and Justice on the hospital's petition opposing the panel going into medical treatment given to Jayalalitthaa, senior P S Raman also claimed that confidential documents had been leaked to the media.

He referred to reports regarding the Rs 1.17 crore bill, part of the bill raised for hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa, and alleged it was released to the media by the Commission

The further said the commission had summoned the senior most doctors of the hospital who had treated to appear before it giving just one day's time despite them having prior appointments with the patients.

When the doctors did not appear before it, the commission began issuing letters to the and directors of the hospital asking them to ensure the presence of the doctors.

said the letter also mentioned that the hospital had received several crore of rupees for the treatment which, he claimed, showed the prejudice of the commission.

On the bill, he said it allegedly sought to create an impression among the people that it was the bill of alone.

On the contrary, he said, the bill included the cost of food served to several secretaries of the government department, servants and aides of and 200 policemen on duty at the hospital for a period of 75 days during her hospitalisation in 2016.

The counsel referred to the commission's submission that the hospital had not done anything and that it had also failed to do an angiogram which might have prolonged the life of Jayalalithaa.

Referring to the commission's counter, he claimed that paragraph after paragraph it had sought to find fault with the hospital and had even said that had an angiogram been done, the life of Jayalalithaa may have been prolonged.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, over two months after being treated for various complications, including infection, since September 22.

The had set up the inquiry commission headed by retired high court A Arumughaswamy to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the late AIADMK supremo citing doubts expressed by various people.

