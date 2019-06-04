'Indiana Jones 5' to start shooting next year: Harrison Ford

-
Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has revealed that his upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie will go on floors sometime next year.
The sequel, to be directed by Steven Spielberg, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then.
"The film should be starting to shoot sometime next year. I'm looking forward to it. Things are coming along well," Ford told Variety.
"Indiana Jones 5", which will see the veteran actor returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer, is due for release in 2021.
