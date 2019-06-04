Madhya Pradesh: Newly-elected BJP MP Damor to resign as MLA

The strength of the in the Legislative Assembly would be reduced to 108 from current 109 as party member Damor is expected to resign as MLA following his victory in polls.

State unit Tuesday announced that Damor would resign as MLA and continue as Lok Sabha member.

In the last month's elections, Damor defeated former Union of the from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency.

Damor was the only MLA fielded by the in the

A former Engineer-in-Chief of the state Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Damor had defeated Bhuria's son from Jhabua assembly constituency in his maiden election last year.

"State party unit has decided that Damor will stay as and resign from Jhabua assembly seat," Singh told reporters at

Responding to a query on stability of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Singh said, "We are not intended to topple the ..It will fall out of its own contradictions".

In the assembly elections, the had emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats, two short of the simple majority mark, in the 230-member House.

The went on to form a coalition government by enlisting support of the BSP, the SP and Independents.

