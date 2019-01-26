Indians abroad mark 70th Republic Day

-
The nation's 70th Republic Day was observed with patriotic fervour on Saturday at Indian missions in various nations with events that saw the participation of Indians living abroad.
The Indian Embassy in Russian capital Moscow celebrated Republic Day 2019 at an event attended by over 500 Indian citizens, people of Indian origin and Russian nationals.
The ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma, followed by singing of the national anthem.
The ambassador read out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation. The event also included a cultural performance by the children from the Embassy of India School in Moscow.
To mark the occasion, the 'Rossiskaya Gazeta' - a widely circulated newspaper in Russia - brought out a special supplement on India in cooperation with the Indian Embassy. The publication contained articles, providing insight into the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.
In Chinese capital Beijing, a large Indian diaspora attended Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy.
India's new Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, hoisted the tricolour and read out the president's address.
Hundreds of Indian expats from across the UAE celebrated Republic Day at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
The tricolour was hoisted by the Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul, at the consulate as residents and visitors sang patriotic songs and took pictures alongside the Indian flag, the Khaleej Times reported.
After the flag-hoisting ceremony, the consul ceneral greeted people gathered at the event and read out the president's address to the nation.
The consul general also honoured two war heroes and parents of martyrs at the ceremony.
Children and adults decked in traditional wear were seen with miniature Indian flags on the occasion.
