The nation's 70th was observed with patriotic fervour on Saturday at Indian missions in various nations with events that saw the participation of Indians living abroad.

The in Russian capital celebrated 2019 at an event attended by over 500 Indian citizens, people of Indian origin and Russian nationals.

The ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by Indian to Venkatesh Varma, followed by singing of the national anthem.

The read out Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation. The event also included a cultural performance by the children from the Embassy of School in

To mark the occasion, the 'Rossiskaya Gazeta' - a widely circulated newspaper in - brought out a special supplement on in cooperation with the The publication contained articles, providing insight into the special and privileged strategic partnership between and

In Chinese capital Beijing, a large Indian diaspora attended celebrations at the

India's new to China, Vikram Misri, hoisted the tricolour and read out the president's address.

Hundreds of Indian expats from across the UAE celebrated Republic Day at the of India in

The tricolour was hoisted by the General of India in Dubai, Vipul, at the consulate as residents and visitors sang patriotic songs and took pictures alongside the Indian flag, reported.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, the ceneral greeted people gathered at the event and read out the president's address to the nation.

The general also honoured two war heroes and parents of martyrs at the ceremony.

Children and adults decked in traditional wear were seen with miniature Indian flags on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)