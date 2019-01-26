Cong banking on 'chocolaty' faces for LS poll: Vijayvargiya

Taking a swipe at the over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry in politics, senior BJP on Saturday said it was fielding "chocolaty" faces in Lok Sabha polls as it has a dearth of strong leaders.

"A demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding from Likewise, Priyanka ( Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

"Agle Lok Sabha chunav ke maidan mein utaarne Congress ke pass mazboot neta nahi hai. Isliye woh aise chocolaty chehre ke madhyam se chunav ladna chahti hai (The Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. For this reason, it wants to fight polls through these charming faces)," he said.

He also said that "Priyanka would not have been brought into active if there was confidence within the Congress on (party chief) Rahul's leadership."



Vijayvargiya's comments came amid a controversy over senior BJP and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha's remark on Friday that has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes.

The remark by Jha, who holds the Public Health and Engineering portfolio, was met with disapproval from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) even as the opposition Congress-RJD combine demanded his sacking, accusing him of having displayed a "perverse" attitude towards women.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya on Saturday condemned those associating the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former with party

"I was watching a debate on a TV channel in which it was being said that the decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna was taken to strengthen BJP in Those involved in this kind of discussion are insulting Pranab da," he said.

Vijayvargiya is the BJP's in charge for

"The decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna is the biggest proof of the fairness of this honour. It is wrong to link this decision with party Such comments are condemnable," the said.

"During the (PM Narendra) Modi government, national honours are given to those who deserve them," he claimed.

Vijayvargiya termed the government's farm loan waiver scheme a political gimmick, and asked if it had the Rs 40,000 crore needed for the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)