IndiGo to start daily flights on six UDAN routes in next two months

The flights will be to and from Prayagraj-Gorakhpur, Aizawl-Agartala and Varanasi-Bhubaneswar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Budget airline IndiGo on Friday announced that over the next two months it will start daily flights on six new routes which come under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

The flights will be to and from Prayagraj-Gorakhpur, Aizawl-Agartala and Varanasi-Bhubaneswar.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and undeserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

IndiGo also said it will start daily flights on routes such as Kolkata-Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur-Kolkata, Kolkata-Patna, Patna-Kolkata, Guwahati-Kolkata, Aizawl-Guwahati, Guwahati-Aizawl, Varanasi-Guwahati and Guwahati-Varanasi by February-end.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 16:35 IST

