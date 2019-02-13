Indrani Mukerjea says she is ready to face lie-detector test

Mukerjea, the prime in the Bora murder case, told a special here on Wednesday that she was ready to undergo a lie-detector test.

She submitted a handwritten application before Jagdale, conveying her willingness to undergo a (commonly known as lie detector) test.

In 2015, had refused to give her consent to the (CBI) to subject her to a lie-detector test.

According to the law, an cannot be made to undergo such tests without his or her consent.

"In October 2015, I had not given consent...because I was under tremendous pressure not to undergo the test," she said in the application.

She succumbed to the pressure as she was in a "state of shock", was "mentally disturbed" and "vulnerable and physically unwell", she said.

Now she was "emotionally more settled", added.

"I realise that I should have never succumbed to such pressure. It is only right and proper in the name of justice that I undergo the test as out of the 200 witnesses, only 35 have deposed so far. The investigation is also still continuing...," she said.

Indrani was arrested in August, 2015 for allegedly killing her daughter (24) with the help of others on April 24, 2012 and disposing of the body in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Her husband and former Peter and her former husband too have been arrested in the case.

