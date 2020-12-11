Industrial production up 3.6% in Oct as manufacturing, power revive

-
-
Industrial production rose 3.6 per cent in October, mainly due to better performance of manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, official data showed on Friday.
According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing and electricity generation sectors registered a growth of 3.5 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively.
The mining sector witnessed a contraction of 1.5 per cent in October.
The IIP had contracted by 6.6 per cent in October 2019.
