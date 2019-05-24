Infosys completes acquisition of 75 pc stake in ABN AMRO Bank subsidiary Stater

IT services Friday said it has completed the acquisition of 75 per cent shareholding in Bank's wholly-owned

In March, the country's second largest IT services firm had said it will acquire 75 per cent stake in Stater for 127.5 million euros (about Rs 989 crore). continues to hold the remaining 25 per cent.

"This partnership strengthens Infosys' position as a leading technology and business process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving experience and operational efficiencies..." said in a statement Friday.

It added that the deal further enhances its strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys.

"The specialised knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market," it said.

Founded in 1997, Stater is the largest mortgage service provider of the It services 1.7 million mortgage and for approximately 50 clients in The and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)