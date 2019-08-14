Infosys to implement cloud-based telematics solution for Toyota Material

-
Infosys announced it has been selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for a cloud based IoT telematics product implementation along with application support and development for its SAP Platform.
As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution, a cloud-based IoT offering, Infosys said it would enable remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking.
Leveraging its experience and presence in the connected vehicle space, Infosys will help TMHNA draw insights from the data collected to provide better service and improve after sales experiences for consumers in the forklift industry, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.
Infosys said it would also provide SAP Application Maintenance Services to TMHNA through its ValuePLUS service offering that enables smart governance, higher productivity, business satisfaction and efficiency.
