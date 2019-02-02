Injured Guptill likely to be ruled out of fifth ODI

A lower back to experienced opener has made him a doubtful starter for the fifth and final ODI against here on Sunday.

The 32-year-old opener aggravated his lower back while throwing a ball during the fielding practice at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Guptill looked in pain as he walked off the ground with the help of and

Colin Munro, who was left out of the fourth ODI after his scores of 8, 31 and 7 in the first three ODIs, is set to return to the squad.

" is in doubt for tomorrow's fifth ODI against after aggravating his lower back while fielding this afternoon," NZC tweeted.

"He's been assessed by team physio & will be reassessed tomorrow morning. will rejoin the ODI squad tomorrow morning."



have already secured the five-ODI series after winning the first three games. won the fourth match by eight wickets to claw one back.

The was not deemed serious and Guptill may be fit to play the first Twenty20 international in on Wednesday.

