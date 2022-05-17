IOC Q4 net profit drops 31%; board recommends 1:2 bonus issue of shares

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
BSE shares surge 10% on bonus issue plan; stock doubles in 6 months
Hinduja Global Solutions surges 19%, hits record high on bonus issue plan
Hinduja Global tanks 20% as 1:1 bonus issue fails to cheer investors
Google to give all employees additional bonus of $1,600 this year
-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported a 31.4 per cent drop in the fourth quarter net profit on a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto fuel sales.
Standalone net profit of Rs 6,021.88 crore, or Rs 6.56 a share, in January-March, compared with Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 per share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Sequentially, the profit was higher than Rs 5,860.80 crore in the previous quarter.
With oil prices surging, revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.06 lakh crore in the final quarter of this fiscal year ending March 31 from Rs 1.63 lakh crore a year back.
IOC and other public sector oil companies held petrol and diesel prices for a record duration despite a surge in the cost of raw materials (crude oil). They started raising prices only on March 22.
Pre-tax earnings from the sale of petroleum products fell 8 per cent to Rs 8,251.29 crore while the same from the petrochemicals business was down 72 per cent to Rs 570.18 crore.
The Board of the company recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 -- one new bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every two existing equity shares.
It also declared a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share (pre-bonus), which translates into a final dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity post-bonus for the financial year 2021-22.
The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 9.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid earlier.
For the full fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022), the company posted a record Rs 30,443.93 crore net profit, an increase of 15 per cent over the previous financial year.
The surge came on the back of a rise in refining margins. The firm earned USD 11.22 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the fiscal as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 5.64 in the previous year.
The core GRM or the current price GRM for the year 2021-22 after offsetting inventory gains came to USD 7.61 per barrel, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU