Thousands of Iranians gathered at the mausoleum of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah in on Friday to launch celebrations for

The ceremonies for the 1979 revolution started at 9:33 am (0603 GMT), the exact time that returned to and his plane touched down at airport, AFP correspondents said.

As an army band played revolutionary anthems, the huge hall of the mausoleum was filled with people from all walks of life, amid schoolchildren dressed in the red, white and green of the Iranian flag.

Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, of the influential experts assembly which appoints the of the Islamic republic, delivered a keynote speech rebuking factions seeking better ties with

"Curses on the wrong school of thought that thinks we can't run the country unless helps us," he said, shaking a raised left hand.

"America's power is on the decline, we should not be afraid of America," Jannati said.

On February 1 each year, begins 10 days of celebrations to mark after the pro-Western shah fled following widespread demonstrations.

The celebrations culminate on 11 February which marks the fall of 2,500 years of monarchy in Iran.

