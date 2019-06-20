Iran says has shot down US drone over its territory: state TV

Iran's Revolutionary said Thursday it had shot down a US " drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace, according to Iranian state television.

"The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force" in the country's southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary added, according to the English-language Press TV.

State television did not provide pictures of the drone.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between and the

The US has accused of being behind a series of operations against in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

has denied involvement and instead suggested could be the of the attacks, using the operation to justify force against

borders the Strait of Hormuz, where the tanker attacks took place.

