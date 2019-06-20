We talk to Keanu Reeves for almost every MCU film: Kevin Feige

Marvel honcho has revealed the studio keeps in touch with Reeves and has often tried to get the on board one of their projects.

Feige's comments come weeks after reports started doing the rounds that Reeves, 54, may be a part of "The Eternals", which hopes to begin producing in the coming months.

The said though he could not say when and if the "John Wick" star will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the company is keen to collaborate with him.

Asked whether he had ever considered casting Reeves in the MCU, told Comicbook.com that Marvel tries to "talk to him for almost every film we make."



"I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it," the producer added.

Over the years, the low-profile Reeves has kept resurfacing as a His latest "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" was a hit and his self-satirising cameo in "Always Be My Maybe" is billed as one of the most entertaining moments in Netflix's rom-com.

He also lent his voice to "Toy Story 4", which is slated to be released on Friday.

