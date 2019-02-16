Iranians cry 'revenge' at funeral of suicide bomb victims

Tens of thousands of Iranians called for "revenge" Saturday at the funeral of 27 Revolutionary Guards killed in a suicide attack perpetrated by jihadists that accuses of supporting.

"The government of must pay the price of harbouring these terrorist groups and this price will undoubtedly be very high," said Mohammad Ali Jafari, referring to jihadist outfit ("Army of Justice").

"The Islamic Republic of will no longer observe the previous reservations and will directly act to counter such acts," Jafari told mourners gathered at the city of

The comments by Jafari, of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, came a day ahead of a planned two-day visit to by Mohammed bin Salman, the of Iran's regional arch-rival

Jafari blamed and agency, saying that "sheltering and silence" amounts to supporting the perpetrators.

As he left the podium, people shouted " of (Farsi for Revolutionary Guards) -- Revenge! Revenge!".

The Wednesday bombing targeted a busload of Revolutionary Guards in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.

was formed in 2012 as a successor to the Sunni extremist group (Soldiers of God), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader in 2010.

Jafari also blasted "the traitorous governments of and (the) Emirates" and said will no longer tolerate their "hidden support for anti-Islam thugs and Takfiri groups".

He called on and the country's Supreme to give the guards more freedom to carry out "retaliatory operations," but did not elaborate.

Iran's Ayatollah has linked the perpetrators of Wednesday's attack to "the spying agencies of some regional and trans-regional countries".

Black flags attached to lamp-posts adorned as the city prepared for the funeral and two days of mourning.

When the bodies of the troops arrived on the back of vans -- the guards' signature vehicles -- their comrades, women in black veils and young men in jeans were there to greet them.

Tens of thousands chanted "Down with America!" and "We will never submit!" Iran's flag could be seen at half-mast in Bozorgmehr Square's southeastern side, and the crowd chanted "Allahu Akbar" each time the read the names of the dead.

The troops killed in the bombing belonged to the Guards' 14th Division, which is based in province, according to agency.

Aged from 21 to 52, each will be buried in his hometown after the funeral.

A originally from province, where a deadly attack killed 24 last year, told AFP of the thirst for revenge.

"We demand that the blood of these troops be avenged," said Tayebbeh Rezaee, 34. "They cannot weaken the Islamic Republic in any way -- not war, not economic attacks. So they have to stoop to such acts."



has long been a flashpoint, where Pakistan-based Baluchi separatists and jihadists carry out cross-border raids.

A Revolutionary was killed and five wounded in a February 2 attack claimed by on a base of the in the town of Nikshahr, some way from the border.

One of the wounded -- Khodarahm Heidari, who was critically injured in that attack -- died on Saturday, semi-official agency reported.

On January 29 three members of an Iranian bomb squad sent to the scene of an explosion in the provincial capital Zahedan were wounded when a second device blew up as they were trying to defuse it, police said at the time.

And in early December two people were killed and around 40 others wounded in the port city of Chabahar, also in Sistan-Baluchistan, in an attack which Iran's blamed on "foreign-backed terrorists" -- a reference to Sunni Muslim extremists.

In October, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for abducting 12 Iranian security personnel near the border with Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)