JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

South China Sea: Indonesia president visits islands also claimed by China
Business Standard

Iraq president 'denounces' Iran missile strikes that killed 80 US soldiers

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week

AFP | PTI  |  Baghdad 

Iran

Iraq's President Barham Saleh on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared "dangerous developments" in the region.

"We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides," his office said in a statement.

Iran launched the missiles early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq last week.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU