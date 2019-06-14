JUST IN
Train accident averted due to CCTV cameras in hilly section

Business Standard

Iran denies 'baseless' US accusation of being behind Gulf of Oman attacks: foreign ministry

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the US accusation that it was behind the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman as "baseless".

Responding to the "baseless accusations" of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi insisted that Iran had come to "help" the ships in distress and "saved" their crew as quick as possible, according to a statement published on his Telegram channel.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 11:00 IST

