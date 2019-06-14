Iran denies 'baseless' US accusation of being behind Gulf of Oman attacks: foreign ministry

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday dismissed the US accusation that it was behind the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of as "baseless".

Responding to the "baseless accusations" of US Mike Pompeo, Foreign Ministry insisted that had come to "help" the ships in distress and "saved" their crew as quick as possible, according to a statement published on his Telegram channel.

