Israel says accepts US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

Israel's minister said Monday his country had agreed to enter US-mediated talks with on maritime borders that would have an impact on offshore exploration.

Minister said in a statement after meeting that agreed to move forward with the talks.

Lebanese officials said last week that Satterfield, the for Near Eastern affairs, had informed them that agreed to the negotiations. had not commented at the time.

Last year, signed its first contract to drill for in its waters, including for a block disputed by its southern neighbour Israel, with which it has fought several wars.

A consortium composed of giants Total, and was awarded two of Lebanon's 10 exploration blocks last year.

It is set to start drilling in block 4 in December, and later in the disputed block 9. Last year, Total said it was aware of the border dispute in less than eight percent of block 9 and said it would drill away from that area.

In April, invited international consortia to bid for five more blocks, which include two also adjacent to Israel's waters.

Israel also produces from reserves off its coast in the

Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, although the last Israeli troops withdrew from in 2000 after two decades of occupation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)