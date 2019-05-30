Israel to hold fresh election as Prime Minister Netanyahu fails to form coalition govt

In an unprecedented development, Israeli lawmakers have voted to dissolve Parliament after failed to form a coalition government before a midnight deadline, triggering a fresh to be held on September 17.

In little more than six weeks since they were elected, Israeli lawmakers voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving the 21st (Israeli Parliament) and hold a second in the same calendar year.

It is the first time in Israel's history that a prime minister-designate has failed to form a coalition.

Netanyahu's remarkable victory in the April 9 polls securing him a record fifth term proved temporary in the face of a logjam between potential coalition partners over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students.

Former of the nationalist conditioned allying with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties in the Netanyahu-led government subject to changes to their military draft exemptions.

Lieberman told reporters just before the vote that was going to the polls because of the "complete surrender of the Likud (ruling party) to the haredim (ultra-orthodox)".

Without Yisrael Beitenu, could muster support of only 60 lawmakers in the 120 member house, falling short of a majority by just one.

launched a diatribe against Lieberman whom he blamed for "dragging the country to unnecessary elections".

" is now part of the left. He brings down right-wing governments. Don't believe him again. I will tell you about it tomorrow. Maybe I will tell you some things you don't know," the told reporters immediately after the voted to dissolve itself.

"We'll run a sharp, clear election campaign which will bring us victory. We'll win, we'll win and the public will win," he said.

"The public in made a clear decision. It decided that I will be Prime Minister, that the Likud will lead the government, a right-wing government," Netanyahu said.

According to several political analysts, the impasse leading to the political crisis was borne out of personal ego clash between the two leaders and does not really have a sound ideological ground.

Netanyahu and in goes back some 31 years when the latter assisted the former during his tenure as the in an unofficial capacity.

The move by Netanyahu's ruling to dissolve the ensured that would not be able to call some other lawmaker to try to form a new government.

Rivlin had asked Netanyahu to form the next government after 65 lawmakers, including five of Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu party, submitted letters of support for him.

Netanyahu asked for an additional two weeks time to form the government after failing to cobble up one together during the mandated 28 days period. The extended time period was to expire at midnight on Wednesday.

had won 35 seats in the April 9 elections and the right-wing parties had together won 65 seats in the 120 member Knesset, making everyone believe that a right wing government was inevitable and easy to form.

Netanyahu declared victory and started coalition negotiations immediately after the results came out, but contrary to expectations, the jubilation in the right-wing bloc proved momentary with no resolution on the draft exemption bill.

The Israeli had lamented the difficulties faced by him in the process of forging a coalition during a telephonic conversation with Narendra Modi on May 23 when he called up the Indian Prime Minister to congratulate the him on his resounding victory in the

"Well, thank you for your congratulations on my victory, but there's one difference: You don't need a coalition, I do, and there's a big difference," Netanyahu told Modi after the Indian Prime Minister also congratulated him on his electoral success during the conversation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)