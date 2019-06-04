Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's wife Nechama dies at 73

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of Israeli Reuven Rivlin, has died. She was 73.

The president's office announced Tuesday she had passed away of lung failure, three months after receiving a transplant.

Nechama had been ill for years, but still regularly appeared in public alongside her husband with a

The Israeli presidency is a mostly ceremonial role. Nechama was a popular who focused on the arts, the environment and children with special needs.

Born in an Israeli farming community, she married the future in 1971 and was a trusted throughout his political career.

She is survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren.

expressed deep sorrow over her passing, lauding her "heroic" battle against her

