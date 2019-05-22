ISRO chairman flags off shipment of India's largest liquid

: K Sivan Wednesday flagged off the shipment of India's largest liquid hydrogen storage tank at the Pacific's at in district of

Pacific manufactured the storage tank with a Liquid Nitrogen (LIN) shield, in a collaborative effort with Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, under the Make in initiative, a press release here said.

The storage capacity of the tank is 120 kilo liters.

Liquid hydrogen is used as fuel for satellite launch vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the congratulated the VRV team and other teams for indigenously realising such an advanced version of the liquid hydrogen storage tank.

"I consider this as only a beginning for our cooperation. VRV should come forward to undertake the fabrication works of onboard tanks of rockets as well," he said.

SHAR said shipment of the liquid hydrogen tank was a typical example of ISRO-Industry cooperation for realising import substitutes indigenously.

VRV Managing explained the technical intricacies of the tank and its realisation process, and thanked ISRO for extending full cooperation.

Pacific, a Chart Group company, designs and manufactures from its factory located in

VRV's unit at is one of the most technologically sophisticated of in the world.

and other officials inspected the facility on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)