Scientists unfurl anetena of RISAT-2BR1 sattellite after day of its launch

This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6 m antenna which was folded and stowed during launch," ISRO said in an update

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Isro’s PSLV-C48 carrying satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites blast off from the Sriharikota spaceport. Photo: PTI

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday undertook an operation to unfurl the antenna that was inside the radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1, a day after it was launched from Sriharikota, around 130 kms from here.

"Today at 1400 hrs Radial Rib Antenna of #RISAT2BR1 spacecraft was successfully deployed in-orbit.

This complex technology involved unfurling and deployment of the 3.6 m antenna which was folded and stowed during launch," ISRO said in an update.

The deployment was completed in 9 minutes and 12 seconds, it said.

On Wednesday, ISRO successfully launched RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites on-board PSLV-C48 in its 50th flight.

RISAT-2BR1 is India's radar imaging earth observation satellite which would be used in the field of agriculture, forestry and disaster management and also for military purposes.

Following the successful launch of the RISAT-2BR1- satellite, two solar arrays were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, the satellite would be brought to its final operational configuration, ISRO said.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 20:20 IST

