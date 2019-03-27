JUST IN
EC unlikely to shoot down Modi's speech about satellite: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday Photo: PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora | Photo: PTI

Issues related to national security and disaster management do not fall under the ambit of the model code of conduct, sources in the Election Commission said Wednesday.

They were responding to queries on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability violated the poll code.

"The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met. Decisions taken by it and issues such as disaster management do not fall under the model code of conduct and require no prior nod," a functionary said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
