It's defeat of honesty by dishonest: Hardik on LS poll results

Patel Sunday described his party's drubbing in the polls as the defeat of honesty by dishonest people.

He also said that people would rally behind Rahul Gandhi, as he is an "efficient leader".

The Patidar community leader, who is here to attend a two-day camp of Youth Congress, was talking to reporters after visiting the

Responding to a query on the Congress' performance in the elections, he said, "There might have been some shortcomings...It is the defeat of honesty by the dishonest."



"But don't worry about our defeat as we are much efficient," he added.

On the question about Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Patel said, "He is as efficient a as his father late Rajiv Gandhi, grandmother late and great grandfather late Jawaharlal Nehru, all of whom worked for the country. I think people will firmly stand behind him (Rahul Gandhi)."



"When the BJP won the polls in 2014 people were happy, but in the 2019 elections, people weren't. Farmers have been committing suicides in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions on a large scale during the BJP rule," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)