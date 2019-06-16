MP seer's entombment plan for failed poll prediction thwarted

A seer's plan to take "samadhi" (entombment) on Sunday afternoon following a failed Lok Sabha poll prediction was thwarted by constant police vigil in

After his prediction of Digvijay Singh's victory from Lok Sabha seat fell flat, Baba Vairagyanand Giri had written, through a lawyer, to to allow him to take samadhi at 2:11pm on Sunday.

Pithode had denied the absurd request and had asked police to ensure nothing untoward took place.

Giri had, during a yagna in support of Singh, made the samadhi promise while predicting that the latter would win from Bhopal.

Singh, a former chief minister and multiple-time MP, was defeated by the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a massive margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

Giri, who returned from in at 7:30am Sunday, could not venture out of his hotel premises due to the restraining presence of police, his told

"I want to say publicly that the yagna failed. I respect the mandate of the people. I want to take samadhi as I could not pull off a victory for using yagna and other traditional means," Giri told reporters, claiming that he would "take samadhi for sure".

Incidentally, Giri, accused by his Niranjani Akhada of indulging in politics after predicting a win for Singh, was also expelled from the order.

